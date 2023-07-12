Local

Winning lottery ticket worth more than $263K sold at local grocery store

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A winning Fast Play lottery ticket worth more than $263,000 was sold at a grocery store in Allegheny County.

The Shop’ n Save on Washington Pike in Carnegie will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning ticket, Money Stash, is a Fast Play game, which is printed on-demand at lottery sales counters or at self-service vending machines.

