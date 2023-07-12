Local

Peters Township community rallies behind woman brutally attacked with hammer by ex-boyfriend

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

William Oberschelp - WPXI William Oberschelp - WPXI

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Peters Township and beyond are sharing their deepest sympathies, prayers, and dollars, by the thousands, for a woman brutally attacked with a hammer over the weekend.

“For me personally, I’m just praying for her and hoping she gets better and her family stays hopeful and knows they have support from Peters and other communities,” said Lauren Masteller, who works in Peters Township, Washington County.

