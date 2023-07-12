Peters Township community rallies behind woman brutally attacked with hammer by ex-boyfriend

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Peters Township and beyond are sharing their deepest sympathies, prayers, and dollars, by the thousands, for a woman brutally attacked with a hammer over the weekend.

“For me personally, I’m just praying for her and hoping she gets better and her family stays hopeful and knows they have support from Peters and other communities,” said Lauren Masteller, who works in Peters Township, Washington County.

Tonight on 11 at 11, the show of support from the community and what police say you can do to help their case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group