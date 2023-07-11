3 Pittsburgh museums offering free admission every day in August

PITTSBURGH — Three museums in the City of Pittsburgh will be offering free admission throughout the month of August.

The Andy Warhol Museum, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History Center will be open to visitors free of charge to celebrate the museums’ recognition among the nation’s best.

All three museums recently won honors from USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as some of the finest in the country. Online voters recognized The Warhol (4th in Best Art Museums), History Center (2nd in Best History Museums) and Children’s Museum (2nd in Best Children’s Museums).

“We are extremely fortunate to have such great cultural institutions in this city, county and region, and thanks to the USA TODAY Readers’ Choice Awards, we know that many outside of this area agree,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Just as important as the national honors, are the support that we receive from those who call this community home. Kudos to RAD as well as The Andy Warhol Museum, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and the Heinz History Center for providing this opportunity for our residents to enjoy each of these world-class institutions for free during August.”

Pittsburgh was the only city to have three different museums honored in the top five, which are all supported by annual operating grants from RAD, the Allegheny Regional Asset District.

Visitors are encouraged to book online on each museum’s website to guarantee admission on what are expected to be busy days.

