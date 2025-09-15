Woman arrested in Ross Township on accusation of abusing, torturing 7-year-old boy

ROSS ROWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who police say abused and tortured a 7-year-old boy was arrested in Ross Township on Sunday.

Ross Deputy Chief of Police Brian Kohlhepp says Ross police were notified of an Amber Alert out of Brunswick, Ohio, for a 7-year-old boy who was in the custody of his mother and in life-threatening danger.

An arrest warrant was out for the mother, indicating the child had been substantially abused and tortured, suffering traumatic injuries, Kohlhepp says. Some of the conduct had been recorded and posted to Instagram.

Tracking information from Brunswick police in conjunction with the local FBI office placed the woman in the area of Avalon and Ross Township, Kohlhepp says.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded and found the woman’s vehicle in a secluded area, next to the woods on William Street, off Union Avenue Extension, Kohlhepp says.

Ross police approached the car and found the woman sleeping in the driver’s seat with a gun on her lap, Kohlhepp says. The boy was lying on folded-down back seats leading into the trunk.

Kohlhepp says the woman was arrested and taken to the Ross station, where she was awaiting transport to the Allegheny County Jail.

The child was in distress and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital with multiple traumatic injuries and possible broken bones, Kohlhepp says.

The woman was identified as Tiarika D. Baymon, 32, of Brunswick.

Baymon is facing multiple charges out of Ohio related to the incident, in addition to charges in Ohio, Kohlhepp says. The Pennsylvania charges include firearms not to be carried without a license, felony endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Channel 11 is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

