Woman charged with homicide by vehicle let out on bond, victim’s family member disappointed

A woman accused of driving drunk and killing a grandmother in a crash in McKeesport asked a judge to let her out of jail. The judge’s decision has the victim’s family frustrated.

“They told me they were going to let her out and I just kind of lost it a little bit,” Rob Longo said.

Longo was driving his mother-in-law, Donna DeFrances home on Valentine’s Day when they were crashed into. DeFrances died from her injuries.

Channel 11’s Gabriella Deluca spoke to Longo to learn more about how the decision is impacting him and his family. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for his report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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