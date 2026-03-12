Woman charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle in McKeesport crash that left woman dead

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a woman for a deadly crash last month in McKeesport.

On Feb. 14, around 8:50 p.m., Allegheny County dispatchers were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 28th and Rockwood streets.

When first responders arrived, they found a Dodge Caravan with two adults and three children inside, and a Honda Accord with two adults inside.

An adult and a child from the caravan were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Both adults in the Honda were taken to area hospitals. The driver was in stable condition, but the passenger, later identified as 69-year-old Donna DeFrances, died at the hospital.

Previous coverage: Beloved grandmother killed after driver runs stop sign

Donna DeFrances

Following an investigation, Allegheny County Police identified the driver of the Caravan as Brittney McPherson, 33, and determined that she was going 56 mph in a 25 mph zone at the time of the crash.

According to police, toxicology reports later showed that McPherson had a blood-alcohol content of .086% and THC in her system at the time of the crash.

McPherson is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group