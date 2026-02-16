Woman dead after crash in McKeesport, family members say; neighbors call for safety improvements

McKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in McKeesport, according to family members.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rockwood Street and 28th Street.

Neighbors say a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another car.

Channel 11 saw remnants of a car at the intersection, as well as a bent stop sign and damage to a home’s front porch.

A nearby neighbor’s doorbell camera video captured the chaotic moments after the crash.

In the video, neighbors can be heard screaming and asking, “Is he okay?” as they rushed to help.

One woman says she heard the impact from inside her home.

“I heard a boom, looked out both my windows, came outside, somebody said call 911 and I called,” she said.

She initially believed only one vehicle was involved.

“Somebody was like, ‘Well, did anybody check in on the other car,’ and that’s when I walked to the corner and saw the back of a vehicle at the back of this house,” she said.

Witnesses told Channel 11 the driver of a minivan, which had at least three young children inside, ran the stop sign and hit a sedan.

Neighbors say the force of the crash trapped the driver of the sedan.

Family members later confirmed that the woman inside the sedan died from her injuries.

Three other people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

Neighbors say they saw officers arrest the driver of the minivan following the crash.

People who live in the area say speeding has long been a concern in this neighborhood.

“We constantly have people using our road like it’s Nascar throughout all of our neighborhoods,” McKeesport resident Lissa Ludinich said. “We are afraid for our children, we are afraid for our neighbors,” she added.

Ludinich is calling on city leaders to improve speeding enforcement and install speed bumps.

“This also isn’t a video game that you get a new life and a new vehicle in two minutes. This is for real,” she said.

Allegheny County Police are continuing their investigation. A spokesperson said more information will be released when appropriate.

