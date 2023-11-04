Woman killed in Fayette County crash was driving stolen vehicle, state police say

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The woman killed in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of White Road and Sycamore Lane in Saltlick Township around 7:15 a.m.

State police said the car was going through a curve when it crossed into the southbound lane and left the roadway.

The car struck two utility poles and then a tree.

Friday, the woman who died was identified as Brittany Nicholson, 31.

State police said she was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback, which was reported stolen before the crash.

