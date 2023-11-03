Local

Coroner called to motorcycle crash on I-79; Portion of road closed

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The coroner has been called to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County, state police tell Channel 11.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near the Cranberry Exit in Butler County. All traffic is being detoured.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 one person was taken to an area hospital. State police said at least two vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Several Allegheny County mansions targeted in weekend burglaries
  • Armstrong woman wins $3 million on PA Lottery scratch-off ticket
  • More late heroics lift Steelers over Titans, 20-16
  • VIDEO: Local nurse accused of killing patients with intentional doses of insulin facing more charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read