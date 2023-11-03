Coroner called to motorcycle crash on I-79; Portion of road closed

The coroner has been called to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County, state police tell Channel 11.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near the Cranberry Exit in Butler County. All traffic is being detoured.

BREAKING NEWS: I-79 SOUTH CLOSED at Cranberry due to a Motorcycle Crash - All Traffic Being Detoured, Use Route 19 as Alternate Route. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/1pl0K1zw1w — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 3, 2023

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 one person was taken to an area hospital. State police said at least two vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

