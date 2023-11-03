Steelers set stunning record after Titans win

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-3 and in second place in the AFC North after eight games. How the Steelers have pulled it off is head-scratching, to say the least. The Steelers start to the 2023 season has been so bizarre that they’ve even accomplished a stat that’s unprecedented in the history of the National Football League.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Steelers are the 34th team in NFL history to be out-gained by their opponent in each of their first eight games of a season. They are the first to have a winning record through those eight games.

Pittsburgh has been out-gained by 790 yards this year (2,228-3,018). Only the Denver Broncos (-830) have been out-gained by more. They’re also the only team this season to be out-gained in every game.

