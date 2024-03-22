Woman shot in road rage incident along Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a road rage incident along the Parkway East near Greensburg Pike on Friday evening.

State police tell Channel 11 the victim was shot in her hand. She was able to pull over and call 911.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, state police said.

The suspect fled the scene.

State police are working to identify the owner and operator of the vehicle. A description is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

