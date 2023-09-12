Work begins on project connecting Three Rivers Heritage Trail to Riverview Park

PITTSBURGH — The Trail to Mairdale Neighborway construction project is now underway, and on Tuesday, work crews focused on traffic calming.

Construction began first thing in the morning, building speed tables up and down Woods Run Ave to slow traffic.

Speed tables are similar to speed humps, but with a flat top that raises the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its speed.

This is phase one of the construction project to better link the Three Rivers Heritage Trail to Riverview Park.

The city says traffic calming will improve the connection via the Mairdale Neighborway in Marshall-Shadeland and Brighton Heights.

According to data from the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, over a five-year span, 60% of all drivers speed through this corridor.

Neighbors call this stretch of road a speedway and are concerned the speed tables might make things worse.

“It’s a good and bad thing,” said Jerry Gerner. “It’ll slow people down around the straightaway here, where the bumps are. But once they get past the speed humps, tables, they’ll go a hundred times faster to make up the time.”

