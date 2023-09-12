Local

Father of Karns City quarterback who collapsed on field sends thanks to community for recent support

By Antoinette DelBel, WPXI-TV

Mason Martin -- Karns City QB (Image courtesy of Holly Mead Photography)

PITTSBURGH — A tight-knit community is continuing to show their support several days after a Butler County high school football quarterback collapsed during a game.

Mason Martin remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

The community impact is far-reaching.

On 11 at 11, hear exclusively from Mason’s dad about just how much the support means to their family.

