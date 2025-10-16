Workers continue push for union at local steel products facility, 1 year later

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Workers on strike continue to demand a seat at the table at a steel products facility in Springdale.

It’s been just over a year since workers at Greco Steel Products voted to form a union. They say leadership is refusing to negotiate with them.

Almost 10 workers have been on strike at the company since April.

They rallied on Wednesday in support of their union efforts.

The vote to form a union came after the death of a fellow worker more than two years ago, which they say happened because of a lack of safety.

They were joined by State Senator Lindsey Williams.

“We’re gonna demand fair pay, so that we can take that home to our families. We’re gonna demand health care to take care of us and our families. and most importantly, we’re gonna demand safety so we get home to our families. and that’s not too much to ask,” Williams said.

Workers were met with a sign on the front door saying the company was closed for the day.

Channel 11 reached out to Greco for comment. We have not yet heard back.

