Worker injured in fall through Pine-Richland High School roof

By Lonni Rivera, WPXI-TV

Crews were installing new air conditioning units at Pine-Richland High School when a worker fell through the roof Thursday morning.

A view from Chopper 11 above the gym shows a boarded-up area on the rooftop.

Paramedics responded to the emergency call around 8:30 a.m. School officials say the contractor who fell through the roof was taken by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital.

There’s no word on the worker’s condition.

A Pine-Richland representative told Channel 11 the accident is under investigation.

