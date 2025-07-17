Local steelworkers call for safer work conditions after fellow worker died while on a job

PITTSBURGH — For three months, a group of Greco Steel Products workers has been on strike. On Thursday morning, they were joined by union workers and supporters who rallied in front of a job site to make their grievances public.

Channel 11 News was present and spoke with the organizers. The workers explained that the strike was inevitable following the on-site death of a co-worker and the company’s refusal to negotiate.

“It took my breath away. It’s the ultimate safety concern; it should have never happened, and we can’t let it happen again,” said Jesse Shoedel, an employee of Greco Steel Products.

Shoedel has been off the job without pay since April. He and nearly a dozen ironworkers went on strike after a fellow worker died on a job site.

Joe Gazzo, 42, was working on the roof of Pine Richland High School when he fell through.

Channel 11 News spoke with his father following the incident, who told us his son had been employed with Greco Steel for 23 years.

According to workers at the Springdale company, they are forced to work in hazardous conditions.

“Our harnesses, the yo-yos we use every day, and the slings we work with are not being inspected and are fraying,” said one employee.

Workers also expressed concerns about being underpaid.

“These guys work hard every day; they are structural ironworkers. This is the fifth-deadliest job in the world,” said another employee.

However, striking was not their first option. Workers voted to unionize in October 2024 after the tragic death of Gazzo, but stated that the company refused to come to the negotiating table.

“Enough is enough, so we dropped our tools and went on strike,” said one man.

On Thursday, the group chanted, “No contract, no work,” as they marched around the 26th Street Apartments in the Strip District, a job site that often employs Greco Steel Products workers.

“I want to get home to my family every day safe and securely,” explained another employee.

If successful, employees would join the International Iron Workers Union.

Channel 11 News reached out to Greco Steel Products multiple times, but did not receive a response about the status of negotiations.

“It’s been going on since April 28, and I am hoping to end it today,” said John Kopay, a member of the International Iron Workers Union who helped organize the rally.

Employees told us that as soon as a bargaining agreement is reached, they will resume work

