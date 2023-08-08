WVU President E. Gordon Gee plans to retire after contract expires

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — E. Gordon Gee, the president of West Virginia University, is planning to retire after his contract expires.

According to our affiliate WBOY, Gee announced the plans at a WVU Faculty Senate meeting on Monday evening.

The university announced on July 31 that Gee’s contract would be extended.

Thank you to the Board for their faith in me and in the vision we share for this great University. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to continuing the important work we are doing. I love this University and the people of this state.https://t.co/J5t0aZmvad — E. Gordon Gee (@gordongee) July 31, 2023

After the extension, Gee’s contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

His first term at WVU was from 1981 to 1985.

Gee became president again in 2014, after a six-year stint at Ohio State University.

