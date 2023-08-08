Local

WVU President E. Gordon Gee plans to retire after contract expires

By WPXI.com News Staff

E. Gordon Gee (West Virginia University)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — E. Gordon Gee, the president of West Virginia University, is planning to retire after his contract expires.

According to our affiliate WBOY, Gee announced the plans at a WVU Faculty Senate meeting on Monday evening.

The university announced on July 31 that Gee’s contract would be extended.

After the extension, Gee’s contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

His first term at WVU was from 1981 to 1985.

Gee became president again in 2014, after a six-year stint at Ohio State University.

