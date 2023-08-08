‘Heinz Field’ makes a comeback thanks to Kraft Heinz donation to Aliquippa School District

The Kraft Heinz Company is bringing Heinz Field back to the Pittsburgh area in a new way.

The company will unveil a new Heinz Field at Aliquippa High School and make a $1.3 million donation to the Aliquippa School District, bringing new resources to the community. The donation will help with the construction of an academic and athletic center attached to the new Heinz Field, the district’s newly renovated football stadium also known as “The Pit.”

“Kraft Heinz is proud to call Pittsburgh home as our co-headquarters, and we’re excited to bring Heinz Field back to the community in a new and meaningful way,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, executive vice president and president, North America at Kraft Heinz. “We look forward to seeing Heinz Field live on as part of the Aliquippa community.”

The academic and athletic center will feature offices, lockers, weight rooms, training and therapy rooms, and a large creative space for learning. Community groups and local residents will also have access to the flexible space and weight rooms for programs and classes.

The new Heinz Field will be ready at the start of the 2023-24 football season. Construction of the new academic and athletic center is expected to be completed in 2025.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group