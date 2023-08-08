Primanti Bros. celebrating 90 years of operation with 33-cent sandwiches Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. will celebrate 90 years of fries and slaw with 33-cent sandwiches on Tuesday.

The chain first opened on Aug. 8, 1933, in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, and now has 40 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

With the purchase of one Almost Famous sandwich, you can get another for 33 cents.

“Primanti Bros. has a long tradition of providing great value and great food to our customers,” said Adam Golomb, Chief Executive Officer. “Not many things stand the test of time – but we’re honored that people today continue to love our piled-high, Almost Famous sandwich just as they did 90 years ago.”

All locations are participating in the offer.

To unlock the offer online, use the code 1933 at checkout.

The restaurant will also offer a four-pack of sandwiches for $19.33 all month long.

“We’re always looking to build on tradition,” said Golomb. “But we’re focused on the next 90 years. And we plan to continue to grow, innovate and provide the same great experience that all of our fans love.”

