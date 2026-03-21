Yough School District cancels sponsored activities after serious crash

A local school district is canceling district-sponsored activities after an overnight crash.

Yough School District Superintendent Anthony DeMaro, in a statement released on the Yough Senior High School website, said a serious crash involving multiple people took place overnight. DeMaro says the district has “received information indicating that there were fatalities,” but had limited information about the crash and was awaiting confirmation from appropriate authorities before saying more.

Due to the impact this incident has on the community, DeMaro canceled all school-sponsored activities through the weekend.

“As we receive confirmed information, we will provide updates and share next steps to best support our students, staff, and school community‚” DeMaro’s statement continued. “Please keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

WPXI is working to learn more from Pennsylvania State Police. Check back for updates.

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