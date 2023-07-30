Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 100 years of service

YOUNGSTOWN, Pa. — A volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County celebrated its centennial on Saturday.

The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department marked the milestone with a festival and a parade down Main Street.

The parade featured fire equipment from decades ago.

Trucks and firefighters from neighboring communities in the county also joined the parade.

“We’re celebrating the department’s 100th anniversary and we couldn’t be happier for all the support, everybody who’s shown up and you know, just a great turnout,” firefighter Ashley Smith said.

The celebration wrapped up with a bang as community members gathered for fireworks at the end of the night.

