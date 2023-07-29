James Harrison, Aaron Smith Headline Steelers 2023 Hall of Honor Class

UNITY TOWNSHIP — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2023 Hall of Honor Class Saturday from the Fred Rogers Center of Saint Vincent College.

It included modern stars, including James Harrison and Aaron Smith. The ‘older’ inductees are Gerry ‘Moon’ Mullins and Ray Mansfield.

The group will be honored on October 29th when the Steelers welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town. Those proceedings with happen on the field at Acrisure Stadium to honor the recipients.

Read more about the inductees at our partners Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

