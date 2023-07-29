Local

James Harrison, Aaron Smith Headline Steelers 2023 Hall of Honor Class

By Nick Farabaugh

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh

UNITY TOWNSHIP — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2023 Hall of Honor Class Saturday from the Fred Rogers Center of Saint Vincent College.

It included modern stars, including James Harrison and Aaron Smith. The ‘older’ inductees are Gerry ‘Moon’ Mullins and Ray Mansfield.

The group will be honored on October 29th when the Steelers welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town. Those proceedings with happen on the field at Acrisure Stadium to honor the recipients.

Read more about the inductees at our partners Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Emergency crews search for 17-year-old boy in Monongahela River
  • Adoptive mother, husband charged with murder of 5 year old in Westmoreland County
  • Community remembers high school student who died after a stabbing in Schenley Park
  • VIDEO:Woman shot outside Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township, another woman in custody
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read