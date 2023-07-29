Emergency crews searching for 17-year-old boy in Monongahela River

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Emergency crews are searching for a 17-year-old boy in the Monongahela River.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the search began near the Mansfield Bridge at around 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say Glassport emergency crews are leading the investigation.

Crews were staged across the river at the 200 block of Washington Avenue in Dravosburg.

The Glassport police chief said the boy was swimming and fishing with other people when he went under the water and did not resurface.

The people around him quickly called 911.

Drones are being used to search the river.

The chief said the river is about 15-20 feet deep.

