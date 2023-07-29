Local

Emergency crews searching for 17-year-old boy in Monongahela River

By WPXI.com News Staff

River rescue underway near Mansfield Bridge A river rescue is underway in Allegheny County. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Emergency crews are searching for a 17-year-old boy in the Monongahela River.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the search began near the Mansfield Bridge at around 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say Glassport emergency crews are leading the investigation.

Crews were staged across the river at the 200 block of Washington Avenue in Dravosburg.

The Glassport police chief said the boy was swimming and fishing with other people when he went under the water and did not resurface.

The people around him quickly called 911.

Drones are being used to search the river.

The chief said the river is about 15-20 feet deep.

Tune in to Channel 11 News for a LIVE UPDATE from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Adoptive mother, husband charged with murder of 5 year old in Westmoreland County
  • Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls broccoli cheese soup over potential bug contamination
  • Mother of 17-year-old who died after stabbing in Schenley Park shares her tragic experience
  • VIDEO: Residents of local apartment building damaged in fire still looking for permanent housing, answers
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read