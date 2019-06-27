Man catches baby falling from 2nd-floor window

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Dramatic security camera footage shows the moment a 2-year-old girl was caught as she fell from an apartment window in Turkey.
The Syrian toddler was caught by a 17-year-old Algerian immigrant who noticed she was about to fall from the window.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes
- Man caught taking photos of children inside car in Sandcastle parking lot, woman says
- Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
- VIDEO: Marine reunited with combat canine he served with
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The man, who was working in a frame workshop on the same street, positioned himself underneath the second-floor apartment window and caught the girl before she hit the ground.
The toddler survived without any injuries. Her rescuer said he did what he had to do to save the girl.
According to local media, the toddler approached the open window of the apartment while her mother was cooking in the kitchen.
The toddler's family has hailed the teenager as a hero and rewarded him $35.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}