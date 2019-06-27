Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay of Torrance was attacked by three sharks on Wednesday near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.
KABC-TV says Lindsay's parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn't hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.
She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and "deepest sympathies" to the family.
