Man charged with insurance fraud over 'fake fall'

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A New Jersey man says he injured himself when he slipped on some ice at work, but security video may tell a different story.
The video from last year appears to show Alexander Goldinsky, 57, throwing ice on the floor of a break room at a business in Woodbridge Township.
Moments later, Goldinsky appears to stand on the ice before lying down on the floor.
Prosecutors say he remained on the floor until being discovered.
He eventually filed an insurance claim to cover hospital and ambulance bills, saying he was injured when he slipped and fell on ice at work.
Goldinsky was arrested Jan. 15 and faces insurance fraud charges.
He's also facing a charge of theft by deception.
