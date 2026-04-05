Man dies in wrong-way crash in Washington County, coroner says

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a wrong-way crash in Washington County on Saturday evening.

According to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco, the crash happened at 6:11 p.m. in Donegal Township.

Warco says a sedan was seen going the wrong way in the westbound lane of Route 40 at speeds above 80 mph.

The sedan then collided head-on with an SUV heading westbound near the intersection with Lake Road.

Both occupants of the SUV were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals.

The driver of the sedan, whom Warco identifies as Daniel Pasqualucci, 41, was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m.

The coroner’s office notes that Pasqualucci was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

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