Vehicle crashes into home, catches fire in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle caught fire after crashing into a home in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood on Saturday.

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A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says first responders were called to the 600 block of Danbury Street at 11:15 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a home, which was on fire.

The driver told police that he tried to avoid “an object” in the road and lost control of the vehicle before hitting the side of the home, the spokesperson says. The vehicle then caught fire, which spread to the home.

The driver and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries in stable condition.

A firefighter was briefly evaluated by medics on scene after reporting shortness of breath.

No other injuries were reported.

The spokesperson says the crash appears to be accidental, and no charges are expected.

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