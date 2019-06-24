0 Model burned after photo shoot goes wrong

VANCOUVER, Canada - A Canadian model is recovering from burns she says she suffered during a photo shoot. She plans on taking legal action against the photographer and has a warning for other models about the potential dangers they could face.

"It was the most painful thing that I've ever experienced," Robyn-Lee Jansen told CTV. "I've got second-degree burns on the majority, so about 25 percent of my body."

The 22-year-old said she connected with the photographer through a popular website. He was looking to do an abandoned warehouse shoot and brought up the idea of involving fire.

Jansen said she knew a couple of other models who had worked with him, and she also looked at his portfolio and checked out his reviews.

"The comments that were left on his page were really good, like: 'He's great to work with,' 'he's really considerate,'" said Jansen.

She said initially things went well during the photo shoot, but then the photographer was interrupted by a number of phone calls and she felt he became rushed.

"And he just yells, 'Stand still, this is going to be tricky,' or, 'This is where it gets tricky,'" said Jansen.

Jansen said she saw him squirt something out of a bottle he later referred to as "Tiki torch fluid," or liquid paraffin, and then she was on fire.

"So I like dropped, ducked, rolled into this really filthy puddle in this abandoned -- and the fire's out and I get up and I have no idea how bad I'm injured," said Jansen.

She said the photographer did not call 911 but insisted on driving her to the hospital. She's been left with serious burns on her legs, hips, back and arm. Now, she wants to caution other models to put their safety first.

"Demand that there be safety, security and emergency procedures in place," said Jansen. "If you have any doubts, don't do it."

Jansen is not naming the photographer publicly as she intends to pursue legal action.



CNN/CTV