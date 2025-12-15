3 men arrested, accused of tying teens’ hands, raping them in Kennedy Township home

Allegheny County police arrested three men after two teenage girls told investigators they were zip-tied, held down, and raped at gunpoint over the weekend.

Andre Hines, 20, Dashawn Hines, 18, and Amaud Berry, 18, were taken into custody Sunday night after SWAT executed a nighttime search warrant as a precaution at a house on Castleview Drive in Kennedy Township, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.

Court documents claim the incident started Saturday night when the girls were brought to the home after someone ordered an Uber for them. Police say once they got there, the girls went upstairs to a bedroom and began to smoke marijuana with the suspects. One of the victims told detectives that after smoking weed, she felt funny.

“The next thing she knew, she was being restrained with white plastic zip ties,” the criminal complaint stated.

The 14-year-old girl told police detectives that Dashawn and Andre Hines held her down by her zip-tied hands and legs while Berry assaulted her. Court documents said Berry then duct-taped the hands of the 16-year-old girl, put a gun to her head, and threatened to shoot her before assaulting her.

Neighbors who live in Castleview Estates were devastated to hear what allegedly unfolded, just doors away from where they live.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. Everybody knows one another. We look out for one another, so definitely [it] is a little scary,” neighbor Rosalie Deter said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard commotion outside Sunday night and described what they saw when the search warrant was being executed.

“Probably about five or six people, it looked like, came out of that house and got into the back of the ambulance. Probably about 10 minutes after that, I heard what was kind of like a bullhorn saying ‘8 Castleview – come out’ or something like that,” neighbor Greg Marsinko said.

The teenage girls were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Each of the three men faces two dozen charges, including rape, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors. They’re being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

