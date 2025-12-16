Broken rail on T track disrupting light-rail service, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — A broken rail on the outbound track of the T along Warrington Avenue has disrupted light-rail service, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

The rail requires immediate repairs. PRT said it’s unknown how long it will take to fix.

While repairs are being made, PRT will operate bus shuttles between Station Square and South Hills Junction. Light-rail service will continue to operate between Station Square and Allegheny Station. PRT route foremen are on-site at Station Square and South Hills Junction to assist passengers.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000, on X (formerly Twitter) @PghTransitCare or via live chat at www.ridePRT.org .

