The most expensive neighborhoods in Reading

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Reading metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. College Heights (Reading, PA)

Median sale price

: $324,250 |

Median days on market

: 12 days

1421 Palm St, Reading, PA 19604

- List price: $289,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,472

- See 1421 Palm St, Reading, PA 19604 on Redfin.com

1511 Union St, Reading, PA 19604

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,921

- See 1511 Union St, Reading, PA 19604 on Redfin.com

1611 Alsace Rd, Reading, PA 19604

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,636

- See 1611 Alsace Rd, Reading, PA 19604 on Redfin.com

#2. Centre Park (Reading, PA)

Median sale price

: $260,000 |

Median days on market

: 13 days

1020 Madison Ave, Reading, PA 19601

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,848

- See 1020 Madison Ave, Reading, PA 19601 on Redfin.com

521 Windsor St, Reading, PA 19601

- List price: $244,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,989

- See 521 Windsor St, Reading, PA 19601 on Redfin.com

542 N 5Th St, Reading, PA 19601

- List price: $249,990

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,335

- See 542 N 5Th St, Reading, PA 19601 on Redfin.com

725 Madison Ave, Reading, PA 19601

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,656

- See 725 Madison Ave, Reading, PA 19601 on Redfin.com

#3. Sixth Ward (Reading, PA)

Median sale price

: $215,000 |

Median days on market

: 3 days

267 N Front St, Reading, PA 19601

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- See 267 N Front St, Reading, PA 19601 on Redfin.com

334 Mcknight St, Reading, PA 19601

- List price: $355,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: not available | Square feet: 3,200

- See 334 Mcknight St, Reading, PA 19601 on Redfin.com

339 N 2Nd St, Reading, PA 19601

- List price: $219,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,910

- See 339 N 2Nd St, Reading, PA 19601 on Redfin.com

#4. Ricktown Arts District (Reading, PA)

Median sale price

: $215,000 |

Median days on market

: 3 days

#5. Southwest Reading (Reading, PA)

Median sale price

: $215,000 |

Median days on market

: 12 days

1020 Meade St, Reading, PA 19611

- List price: $264,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,408

- See 1020 Meade St, Reading, PA 19611 on Redfin.com

209 Carroll St, Reading, PA 19611

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,140

- See 209 Carroll St, Reading, PA 19611 on Redfin.com

226 S 5Th St, Reading, PA 19602

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,570

- See 226 S 5Th St, Reading, PA 19602 on Redfin.com

510 Laurel St, Reading, PA 19602

- List price: $179,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,240

- See 510 Laurel St, Reading, PA 19602 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.