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Movies and TV shows casting in Philadelphia

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Philadelphia, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Little Falls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Military Types (background / extra, 23-55)

--- General Background (background / extra, 23+)

--- FIT, ATHLETIC SECRET SERVICE TYPES - MAY 10, MAY 17 - MULTIPLE SHOOT DAYS. COSTUME WILL BE PROVIDED. FILMING IN NYC (background / extra, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Decision Day'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Eli (lead, male, 17-24)

--- Young Eli/Young Maya (background / extra, female, male, 6-10)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Pushing Daisy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Daisy (lead, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 18-35)

--- Trevor (lead, male, 18-35)

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Controller'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Roman (lead, male, 18-32)

--- Tess (supporting, female, 18-34)

- Roles pay up to: $175

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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Animated TV Series Table Read - Actors Needed | Heard First Event

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- HAZEL - Series 1 (lead, female, 12-15)

--- MAISIE - Series 1 (lead, female, 12-15)

--- RODNEY - Series 1 (lead, male, 12-15)

- Roles pay up to: $60

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'For Nicole'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Casper-Winter (lead, female, 24-30)

--- Seth Winter (supporting, male, 7-10)

--- Nathan (supporting, male, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Wishful Thinking'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nick (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Genie Cop (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Dude (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Casting locations: Philadelphia

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.