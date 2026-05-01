Man gets life in prison for murder, years after Westmoreland County woman’s disappearance

A man was handed his sentence after being convicted of murdering a Westmoreland County woman who disappeared in 2018.

Back in February, a jury found Thomas Stanko guilty of first-degree murder and reckless burning in connection with the death of his estranged girlfriend, Cassandra Gross.

A judge sentenced Stanko to life in prison without parole on Friday.

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Gross went missing on April 7, 2018, and was never found. A judge declared her legally dead about nine months later.

Channel 11’s Rachel Pierce was in the courtroom this morning. Watch Channel 11 at noon for her report.

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