‘American Pie’ singer featured in free Allegheny County summer concert series lineup

Allegheny County’s 2026 Summer Concert Series will feature a variety of musical acts, including Don McLean, writer and performer of the hit song “American Pie.”
More than two dozen free concerts will take place at South Park and Hartwood Acres amphitheaters, with each concert beginning at 6 p.m.
Attendees can soak in the tunes while enjoying fare from local food trucks, Hop Farm Brewing Co. and Black Dog Wine Co.
New this year, a drone show will be held at Hartwood Acres Park on July 5 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. More than 200 drones will take to the sky, synchronized with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Donations will be accepted, benefiting children and youth served by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.
Here’s a highlight of events:
South Park
- Friday, June 12 - Jimmie Ross & The Jaggerz
- Friday, July 10 - The Heavy Heavy, Presented by WYEP
- Friday, July 17 - Orleans
- Friday, July 24 - Ruthie Foster
- Friday, July 31 - Don McLean
- Friday, September 4 - Reb Beach
Hartwood Acres
- Sunday, June 28 - Tito Puente Jr. & Nestor Torres
- Sunday, July 12 - The Fixx
- Sunday, July 19 - Cyril Neville
- Sunday, July 26 - Arrested Development
- Sunday, August 2 - The Wood Brothers, Presented by WYEP
- Sunday, August 9 - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Sunday, August 16 - The Lemon Twigs
Click here for the full schedule.
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