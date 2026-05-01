‘American Pie’ singer featured in free Allegheny County summer concert series lineup

Allegheny County’s 2026 Summer Concert Series will feature a variety of musical acts, including Don McLean, writer and performer of the hit song “American Pie.”

More than two dozen free concerts will take place at South Park and Hartwood Acres amphitheaters, with each concert beginning at 6 p.m.

Attendees can soak in the tunes while enjoying fare from local food trucks, Hop Farm Brewing Co. and Black Dog Wine Co.

New this year, a drone show will be held at Hartwood Acres Park on July 5 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. More than 200 drones will take to the sky, synchronized with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Donations will be accepted, benefiting children and youth served by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

Here’s a highlight of events:

South Park

Friday, June 12 - Jimmie Ross & The Jaggerz

Friday, July 10 - The Heavy Heavy, Presented by WYEP

Friday, July 17 - Orleans

Friday, July 24 - Ruthie Foster

Friday, July 31 - Don McLean

Friday, September 4 - Reb Beach

Hartwood Acres

Sunday, June 28 - Tito Puente Jr. & Nestor Torres

Sunday, July 12 - The Fixx

Sunday, July 19 - Cyril Neville

Sunday, July 26 - Arrested Development

Sunday, August 2 - The Wood Brothers, Presented by WYEP

Sunday, August 9 - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Sunday, August 16 - The Lemon Twigs

Click here for the full schedule.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group