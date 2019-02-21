  • $3,000 marijuana brick found in donation bin for children's charity

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Someone donated some serious green to a children's charity in Springfield, Missouri – but it wasn't money.

    According to the Springfield News-Leader, volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks found a marijuana brick worth $3,000 last May while going through items left in clothing donation bins.

    Officials shared the news in the nonprofit's bulletin this month.

    "That's the most expensive thing ever put in the bin, and we weren't able to use it to help the charity," Tyler Moles, president of the organization's Think Big Foundation, told the News-Leader.

    An employee reported the discovery to Springfield police, who haven't arrested anyone in connection with the incident, the newspaper reported.

    Moles hopes the story will spark an increase in legitimate donations of winter clothes as temperatures drop.

