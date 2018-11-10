CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Attracting aliens might be as easy as leaving a really, really big light on.
A new study from MIT suggests that the light from a laser could spark the interest from aliens if they exist.
The powerful laser would be focused through a telescope aimed toward space.
The study's author, James Clark, says while that is difficult, it's not impossible. He says the lasers have already been invented, they just need a telescope that is big enough.
