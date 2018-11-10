  • Earth could contact aliens using laser 'porch light,' MIT study says

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Attracting aliens might be as easy as leaving a really, really big light on.

    >> Read more trending news 

    new study from MIT suggests that the light from a laser could spark the interest from aliens if they exist.

    The powerful laser would be focused through a telescope aimed toward space.

    The study's author, James Clark, says while that is difficult, it's not impossible. He says the lasers have already been invented, they just need a telescope that is big enough.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories