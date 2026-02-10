Police investigate shooting in Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Connellsville.
Fayette County dispatchers said police were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 10:20 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.
Officials said a male was taken to a hospital by private means. It is unclear how old the victim was at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
