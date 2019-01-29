Anyone with an Apple device with FaceTime will want to disable the feature after the discovery of a bug that lets users listen in on people they’re calling without them picking up, CNN reported.
The bug also allows users to see through the front-facing camera of the person they’re calling.
Flagged by 9to5Mac on Monday, the bug was recreated and verified by people on social media, according to CNN.
Apple said it has a fix for the problem and will release it in a software update later in the week.
Until then, Apple said the safest bet is to disable FaceTime.
