Woman requiring life-saving treatment almost misses appointment because of snow, ice-covered streets

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors have been reaching out to Channel 11 by the dozen, critical of the city’s snow removal following Saturday’s storm.

That includes a woman in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood who almost missed a critical medical treatment because her street was covered in snow and ice.

“This is a life and death situation,” Nicole Powell tells Channel 11. “I have to have my treatment today.”

Nicole Powell requires dialysis. She reached out to Channel 11 because her street was packed down with snow and ice. She says the road conditions are so dangerous, she almost missed her critical treatment.

