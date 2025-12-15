Very cold with wind chills in the single digits Monday

PITTSBURGH — Flurries are shutting down this morning, but it is very cold with air temperatures that have dipped into the single digits for much of the area. Winds are lighter, but still enough to drop wind chills below zero at times, and as cold as -10 or -15 over the higher elevations.

A weak disturbance grazing past the area could bring a few more snow showers this afternoon for counties along I-80 but overall, the weather will be much more quiet the next few days. Tonight will be very cold again, but we should rebound closer to freezing by Tuesday afternoon.

Highs reach near 40 on Wednesday and as high as the low 50s on Thursday! A cold front will bring widespread rain to the area late-day Thursday followed by a brief blast of much colder air for Friday. Right now, the weekend looks seasonable with highs in the low 40s.

