Foster care arranged for 2 dogs abandoned in Petco restroom

Two dogs abandoned in the restroom at a Petco in suburban Detroit have a new home thanks to a rescue group that arranged foster care, The Detroit News reported.
The older dog was renamed Marigold, while the other was given the nickname Daffodil, the newspaper reported. The animals were left at the Allen Park, Michigan, store Saturday evening, shopper Julie Sly told the Detroit Free Press. P.O.E.T. Animal Rescue arranged foster care for both dogs, the News reported.
The dogs had no collars, and when Sly mentioned it to the couple who brought the animals into the store, they said they had forgotten them, the newspaper reported.
The two dogs are now in a foster home as they await adoption. https://t.co/6ret7SUyPr— WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) March 3, 2019
The couple then moved toward the back of the store, where the dog food and restrooms were located. Moments later, an employee heard crying coming from the restroom area and discovered the dogs locked inside the room, the Free Press reported.
The dogs spent Saturday night in a crate in the Petco office and were picked up Sunday by P.O.E.T. Animal Rescue, according to the News.
Both dogs will be available for adoption or a permanent foster home, the newspaper reported.
"We've already gotten applications for both of them (to be adopted) together," Carol Lair, a P.O.E.T. board member, told the News. "They do seem really attached, the younger one to the older one."
