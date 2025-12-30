Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s legal team asks for new sentencing hearing

PITTSBURGH — It’s been more than two years since a federal jury sentenced Robert Bowers to death for killing 11 people at Tree of Life Synagogue.

Now, his defense team is asking the Third Circuit Court of Appeals for a new sentencing hearing.

Legal expert Phil DiLucente spoke to Channel 11 on Monday, and weighed in with his take on the appeal.

“I think this is an attempt by this defense team to really just exhaust any and all legal avenues to save this man’s life,” DiLucente said.

The brief lists more than a dozen reasons why the defense team believes a new sentencing hearing is fair for Bowers.

One of those reasons includes the fact that he had to wear shackles around his legs during the trial, which his attorneys claim may have made the jury view him as dangerous and created a prejudice.

According to DiLucente, the federal judge approved it for the trial.

“They can decide that the US marshals did feel they were in fear of Mr. Bowers and that those shackles are necessary. Make no mistake, federal judges have actually bound people, gags around their mouths for hearings and so on and so forth,” he said.

The appeal lists several other reasons for their request, including the lack of diversity of the jury.

“The defense lawyers are spending a tremendous amount of time going through each and every possibility to attempt to save this man’s life. They are doing their due diligence. They’re representing him with zeal,” DiLucente said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is responding to the latest filing, and told us in part in a statement:

“The jury verdict and sentencing reflected the gravity of this horrific crime, and we believe justice was served.”

If the court denies the appeal, DiLucente said the defense team can take the case to the United States Supreme Court.

