LOMA LINDA, Calif. - Scientists from several universities across the country, including Penn State, are working on a study to determine if moderate consumption of avocado can help with weight loss and will pay participants to find out.
“For the last 20 years, we have been doing dietary intervention studies on plant-based foods and nuts. We are rigorous in our selection of projects,” Joan Sabate, one of the researchers, said in a Tuesday news release. “The study will examine whether eating one avocado per day reduces visceral adipose fat in the abdomen.”
Participants will be compensated, although the dollar amount is unclear. The requirements for participation are below:
1. You must be 25 years of age or older.
2. You must be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months with your regular diet, or, if you’re in the control group, follow your regular diet for the same period.
3. You must have a BMI of at least 27 for men or at least 25 for women.
4. You must not pregnant, lactating, or have an intention of pregnancy during the trial.
5. You must have no significant body weight change in the last year
Tufts University, Loma Linda University and the University of California, Los Angeles are also recruiting 250 participants each.
More information on the Penn State study, including the qualification survey, is at the Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial website.
