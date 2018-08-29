LATROBE, Pa. - A 17-year-old Derry Area High School senior was killed when a car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning in Latrobe, officials said.
The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Route 982 at Mission Road. All lanes of Route 982 were closed for several hours.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is working to learn what led up to the deadly crash -- for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
UPDATE: female passenger died in the car crash on RT 982 in Latrobe. She was under 18 years old. The driver is at hospital. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/nByHZ6CPJl— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) August 29, 2018
Latrobe’s fire chief said it appears the car crossed the centerline and then returned to its lane before crashing into the pole, bringing down wires and knocking out power in the area.
The coroner identified the victim as Marissa Bolish. She was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.
One lane of Route 982 reopened by noon.
The Derry Area School District's superintendent said grief counselors are being made available for students.
