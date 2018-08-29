  • High school senior killed in crash that closed Route 982 for hours

    LATROBE, Pa. - A 17-year-old Derry Area High School senior was killed when a car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning in Latrobe, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Route 982 at Mission Road. All lanes of Route 982 were closed for several hours.

    Latrobe’s fire chief said it appears the car crossed the centerline and then returned to its lane before crashing into the pole, bringing down wires and knocking out power in the area.

    The coroner identified the victim as Marissa Bolish. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

    The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

    One lane of Route 982 reopened by noon.

    The Derry Area School District's superintendent said grief counselors are being made available for students.

