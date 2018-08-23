Homeland Security, Border Patrol find drug tunnel in former KFC, feds say

YUMA, Az. - A former Arizona Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant was the end of the line for a drug tunnel between Mexico and the United States, federal officials said Wednesday.
Homeland Security Investigations and Yuma Border Patrol said the discovery was made after a traffic stop on Aug. 13, KTVK reported.
Special agents with Homeland Security said they found 118 kilograms of methamphetamine, 6 grams of cocaine, 3 kilograms of fentanyl, 13 kilograms of white heroin and 6 kilograms of brown heroin inside two toolboxes found in a trailer of a truck Ivan Lopez was driving, KYMA reported.
Tunnel found between Mexican home and old KFC in Arizona, used for drug smuggling, feds sayhttps://t.co/84Z6LhIYGz pic.twitter.com/DBB07hQ3FR— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) August 22, 2018
Scott Brown, the special agent in charge of the investigation, said Lopez had been seen the same day taking the toolboxes from a building he owned that had been a KFC restaurant, KTVK reported.
Agents used a search warrant and found a tunnel in the kitchen of the former KFC, as well as Lopez’s home.
The tunnel from the restaurant was 8 inches in diameter, 22 feet deep and 590 feet long. It ended at a home in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico, KTVK reported.
At that home, a trap door was found under a bed, and officials believe drugs were smuggled through the tunnel and pulled up at the end with a rope.
The fentanyl could be up to 3 million doses, KYMA reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- Shanann Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}