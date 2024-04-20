Jim Harbaugh keeps promise, gets '15-0' tattoo commemorating Michigan's national title

Former University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh stuck to his word and got a tattoo on Saturday to commemorate the program's national championship win in January.

After the Wolverines topped Washington in the title game, Harbaugh said he had promised the team he would get inked if they went undefeated. Michigan finished 15-0 and on Saturday it was time for the now-head coach of the San Diego Chargers to back up his promise.

The work was done by Michigan-based tattoo artist Stephen Bateman.

"I said that I would get a tattoo," Harbaugh said after the win over the Huskies. "I have no ink on my body. No tattoos anywhere, but I did say that to our players. I said if we go 15-0, I'm getting a tattoo. It's 15-0."

"I'm going to put it on my shoulder, I don't know if it's my left or right yet. I'm a right-handed quarterback. I'll probably get it on my right."

"And then an M too, an M that's maize and blue M. Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals."

The 1,000 has significance to Michigan football. The Wolverines became the first program to win 1,000 college football games with a 31-24 win over Maryland in the penultimate week of the regular season. Michigan's win total is now 1,004 following wins over Ohio State, Iowa, Alabama and Washington.

Saturday was a big day in Ann Arbor. Not only was it the annual spring game at The Big House, members of the 2023 team received their championship rings, which included national title bling from both the university and the College Football Playoff, as well as ones for the Rose Bowl win, and the Big Ten championship.