The Peach Truck to make stop in several Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods during national tour

PITTSBURGH — The largest direct-to-consumer seller of peaches in the world will be making stops across the country, and in Pittsburgh, this year.

The Peach Truck brings hand-picked peaches from growers over 15 states within days of being on the tree.

“Not only is the joy of summer peaches the inspiration of this brand, but it’s also the foundation of our family’s fondest memories,” says Founders Stephen and Jessica Rose. “We love that the tour creates similar moments of sweetness for families across the country.”

The truck will be making 900 stops nationwide this year in several cities, including in several Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods.

For the most updated schedule visit www.thepeachtruck.com and follow @thepeachtruck on Instagram.

You can see if The Peach Truck is making a stop in your neighborhood here.

