Local

The Peach Truck to make stop in several Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods during national tour

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROUND MOUNTAIN PEACHES Peaches trucked in from Round Mountain and other parts of the state are displayed at a roadside stand in Stonewall, Texas, just east of Fredericksburg , the heart of Hill Country peach production. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (ERIC GAY/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The largest direct-to-consumer seller of peaches in the world will be making stops across the country, and in Pittsburgh, this year.

The Peach Truck brings hand-picked peaches from growers over 15 states within days of being on the tree.

“Not only is the joy of summer peaches the inspiration of this brand, but it’s also the foundation of our family’s fondest memories,” says Founders Stephen and Jessica Rose. “We love that the tour creates similar moments of sweetness for families across the country.”

The truck will be making 900 stops nationwide this year in several cities, including in several Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods.

For the most updated schedule visit www.thepeachtruck.com and follow @thepeachtruck on Instagram.

You can see if The Peach Truck is making a stop in your neighborhood here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 11 Investigates: Former Pittsburgh Police recruits request 2nd chance
  • Steelers schedule for 2024 season released
  • IUP cuts some programs, restructures others amid declining enrollment
  • VIDEO: Airbags stolen from dozens of Hondas at Baldwin apartment complex
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read