Local woman charged for speeding away from traffic stop, crashing into house with child in car

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she sped away from them when they attempted to pull her over around 1 a.m. Thursday, crashing into a home, and causing other damage to property and vehicles on North Street.

They say this all happened while her young son was in the car.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with the family in the home about the impact and has more on why a nearby business owner is glad this didn’t happen a few hours later. The details, all new on Channel 11 News at 6.

