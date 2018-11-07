Kentucky clerk who refused to sign gay marriage certificate loses re-election bid

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. - The Kentucky county clerk who refused to sign a marriage certificate for a same-sex couple in 2015 has lost her re-election bid, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis lost to Democratic challenger Elwood Caudill Jr. by about 700 votes, the Herald-Leader reported.
Davis made national headlines and was jailed for five days after her refusal to sign the certificate for the couple.
Rowan County clerk Kim Davis makes a statement about her intentions to sign same sex marriage licenses on her first day back to work after she was released from jail at the Rowan County Courthouse September 14, 2015 in Morehead, Kentucky. Davis lost her re-election bid Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, to her Democratic challenger. Ty Wright/Getty Images
While Davis was hailed as a hero by some right-wing conservatives like former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, critics called her refusal to sign the certificate “a bigoted neglect of her official duties,” according to the newspaper.
Davis capitalized on the controversy, writing a book and continuing in her job as clerk, but it wasn’t enough to propel her to victory in rural Rowan County, Kentucky.
